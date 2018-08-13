Flo Bradbury held up a photo of her granddaughter and explained why she’s so passionate about pillowcases.

“She was an infant when she was diagnosed,” said Bradbury.

Eight years later, her granddaughter is now cancer-free. Her fate isn’t always the case for kids fighting the disease. Across the nation, 43 kids are diagnosed with cancer each day. One out of eight will not survive.

“Both my parents passed away from lymphoma and my brother had renal carcinoma,” said Bradbury. “As long as I stay healthy, I will continue to do this.”

Bradbury was one of a few dozen men and women who spent Monday morning in the Inspire! sewing shop in Plant City. Each spent time sewing, snipping, or ironing pillowcases to be passed out to a child in a local Tampa Bay hospital fighting cancer.

“I had a friend recently who passed away with it and it’s just a nice way to give back,” said Nancy Charles.

The effort is part of a nationwide initiative by the group Ryan’s Case For Smiles, which was founded in 2007 “to bring comfort and support to young patients and their families in hospitals around the globe”, according to its website. There are 120 total chapters around the world which sew brightly colored pillowcases for kids.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The Tampa Bay chapter is the nation’s second-largest.

“Kids are so appreciative really of so many things that when they get something, they’re so excited about it,” said Mary Fernandez, who spent 38 years as an educator and administrator. “To have a child receive something like this when they’re not feeling well really means a great deal to them.”

Since 2009, the Tampa Bay chapter, which meets at sewing shops from Lakeland to Sarasota, has made and distributed over 132,000 pillowcases. In September, which is National Pediatric Cancer Month, Ryan’s Case For Smiles will hold its signature event, 'Miles of Pillowcase Smiles.'

Each of the 120 chapters joins together to create miles of pillowcases that will hopefully stretch a span that would cover the United States from coast to coast.

End to end, 2,112 pillowcases equal one mile. The Tampa Bay chapter has pledged to sew 2.5 miles in pillowcases (5,500).

“This is nothing anybody had to do,” said Bradbury. “They just wanted to do it to make children happy. To make people happy.”

Ryan’s Case For Smiles has given away over 1.7 million pillowcases. It was “started with a simple goal: to create and distribute whimsical pillowcases that give children an emotional boost and remind them that they are not defined by their illness”.

Pillowcases made in Tampa Bay are given to children in Brandon Regional Medical Center, John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, Lakeland Regional Health, Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Shriners Hospitals for Children, South Florida Baptist Hospital, St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital of Tampa, St. Joseph’s Hospital South, and Tampa General Hospital.

To join the Tampa Bay chapter, visit http://caseforsmiles.org/tampa-bay/

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP