Ila St. John doesn’t throw fastballs, but she can probably still toss the baseball better than most women in her age bracket.

“You were right in the zone today,” joked Jim Metzger, the transportation director and activities assistant at the Imperial Palms apartments in Largo. “You were on it.”

Ila and Jim have been practicing for the senior’s big day. On May 30, she’ll throw out the first pitch at a Clearwater Threshers home baseball game, two days before her 100th birthday.

PHOTOS: Woman celebrates 100th birthday by throwing out first pitch 01 / 08 01 / 08

“It feels weird,” she said with a chuckle.

Ila served in the Army for two decades and has lived in Pinellas County since 1963. She is one of the first women in the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps. One of her first assignments with the Army in 1943 was to drive a half ton truck in Washington, D.C. After WWII she was stationed in Japan for many years and was eventually stationed in France from 1958-60. She was a member of the Girl Scouts Council, Religious Community Services and Meals on Wheels board for 27 years. She even rode in a hot air balloon for her 95th birthday.

As for her first pitch?

“They’ll say, ‘That woman is not 100,’ ” said Metzger with a laugh. “‘How can she throw that well?’ But she is indeed 100.”

Ila’s family will celebrate her birthday with her on Friday. He was born in 1918 in Michigan.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP