Veterans deliver 170 pizzas to hospitals as 'thank you' to staffs

The rain threatened to wash out the final leg of a three-day giveback by Todd Migacz and the rest of his fellow veterans but their delivery was made just before lunchtime.
A few dozen pizza boxes left with the staff of the James A. Haley Veterans Hospital on Thursday completed a 170-pie donation around Tampa Bay.
The pizza deliveries were made at three different veteran hospitals as a ‘thank you’ from local patriots.
The Post 911 Veterans non-profit partnered with local Mellow Mushroom restaurants to give away the pizzas.
The pizza chain pledged to donate the same number of pizzas as were sold on one day in May.
Mellow Mushroom made good on the donation and contacted Post 911 Veterans to find the deserving recipients of the food.
The lunch drop at James A. Haley was a big deal to veterans like Migacz because many local veterans have received care there. This was their way to show appreciation during the pandemic.
A 2019 survey by Wallet Hub claimed Tampa as the top place in the country for veterans to live.
Nearly 100,000 veterans live in Tampa Bay.
