Sarah Jacobsen will have plenty to read while she’s away from her students for a month. The Woodbridge Elementary principal was handed hundreds and handwritten letters from kids at a special surprise pep rally Monday morning.

“This is why I became a teacher,” she said, surrounded by students.

Tuesday will be an emotional day for Jacobsen. She will undergo a mastectomy just seven months after being diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer. She has already endured 16 rounds of chemotherapy and the loss of her hair.

Through it all, her school “family” kept her going.

“Oh, it’s overwhelming,” she said. “Yeah, it’s been very overwhelming.”

Woodbridge students all wore pink on Monday to send off their principal. They secretly collected $2,381.00 in four days last week by emptying out their piggy banks. The money was donated to Moffitt Cancer Center, where Jacobsen will have her procedure, in her name.

“She’s the type of person who doesn’t want any attention on her,” said assistant principal Ashlee McManamey. “We knew it was going to be hard for her.”

Seven principals at neighboring schools got together to shave their heads a few weeks ago to show support for Jacobsen. Area Superintendent Marcos Murillo came up with the idea on a day when Jacobsen was feeling particularly sick. They shared the shaving experience with her live through cell phone video.

“It’s the only thing I can do for her at the moment, but I know they are little details that are big to others,” Marcos said during the pep rally. “Personally, I have experience with (cancer) in my family. I understand the support system and how influential we are.”

Jacobsen said the school was important in her mental well-being during treatments. She rarely missed time from work – even the days following chemotherapy.

Students, teachers, and staff really made an impact on the principal who has meant so much for them.

“We’ve just been trying to make everything go smoothly for Sarah,” said McManamey.

Jacobsen joined Woodbridge in July 2017. She was diagnosed in April 2018, began treatments in May and continued through the summer. Her final chemo treatment was September 25.

