LAKELAND, Fla. — Sean Cain’s life has seen a series of twists and turns. If it was a road, it would be riddled with potholes. Thankfully, today looks nothing like a decade ago for Cain.

Call it a poetic three-point turn, if you will.

“Man, it’s been a long road,” explained the 30-year-old. “From being in misery and despair, drug addiction, being hopeless. I always hoped to get to where I am at today.”

Cain was surprised today with a Recycled Ride at the Carstar Autobody Resurrection location in Lakeland. Recycled Rides is a unique program in which insurers, collision repairers, paint suppliers, parts vendors and others collaborate to repair and donate vehicles to deserving individuals and service organizations in local communities throughout the country.

More than 1,000 vehicles have been donated through the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides program since its inception in 2007.

Cain was nominated to receive a new car by a trio of friends who started a nonprofit in August 2018.

“We’re essentially giving a car away to one of our good friends,” said Laran Stover, who helped formulate the nonprofit Purpose Through Passion. “We fund recreational activities for addicts.”

Purpose Through Passion nominated Cain for the Recycled Ride. They were connected when the Purpose Through Passion trio of Stover, Leanne Sandboch, and Amanda Crosby visited Cain at his transitional housing residence.

It was a life-changing moment for all.

“They came through and talked about their organization and their mission,” he said. “They paid for my yoga membership.”

Purpose Through Passion is a nonprofit organization that funds those recovering from addiction to participate in recreational activities and encourages longterm sobriety.

The trio and Cain stayed in touch. Stover calls him “family”.

Cain has dealt with drug addiction since he was 14. He did everything from crack to ecstasy to Xanax before getting clean at age 27.

“It’s been up and down. I’ve struggled with addiction for most of my life,” he explained.

The tarp that hid a red Mini Cooper was pulled away, and Cain covered his face in shock. The car was filled with household necessities like pots and pans and paper towels by a group of local students.

“I feel like this is hope for him,” said Crosby.

It’s the first car Cain has ever owned.

“I love everything about it,” he said.

Crosby, Stover, and Sandboch also work for Allstate Insurance. The company donated the car to Carstar for restoration. The collaboration is one of a common partnership struck between insurance companies and nonprofits to better the lives of people like Cain.

Allstate has been involved with the Recycled Rides program since 2010, donating thousands of vehicles and changing lives.

Purpose Through Passion hopes Cain’s example helps them find more people to help in the Tampa Bay area. They operate off donations and will host a car wash fundraiser Saturday, Sept. 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the PDQ restaurant on 4th Street in St. Petersburg.

