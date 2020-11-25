Tampa Bay attractions make pandemic adjustments to host Santa this year

TAMPA, Fla. — In an effort to make 2020 Christmas celebrations more “Ho Ho Ho” than “Bah Humbug”, Santa is altering his visits to a local Tampa hotspot.
The jolly elf himself will set up shop at the Florida Aquarium behind a makeshift plexiglass “snow globe” and field gift requests from eager little children – as safely as possible.
“I wish I could take credit for it,” said Debbi Stone, the vice president of learning at the Florida Aquarium. “It’s really innovative.”
The collaboration led to the aquarium’s decision to build the 2-D “snow globe” for Santa visits. In a pandemic, Stone says, there are no “bad ideas” for making holiday traditions feel more normal.
Families can see Santa at the Florida Aquarium beginning on Friday and then every subsequent Saturday through December 19. Visits are included with paid admission.
“We think Santa is going to be in great shape but we don’t want to take any risks,” Stone said. “Families will still get to meet Santa. They’ll get to talk to Santa.”
Pandemic problems will alter the way most Americans celebrate Christmas. Finding ways to tell old Saint Nick your wishes without sitting on his lap is being addressed across the nation.
Traditions, while important, don’t trump safety.
“The idea was how could we (host Santa) but in a fun way,” Stone said. “Any idea is welcome.”
Zoo Tampa at Lowry Park will also socially distance Santa and elves will wear masks. He will be at the park on Sundays. Reservations are required.
Busch Gardens will host Santa outdoors after 3 p.m. along with other holiday characters beginning at 5 p.m.
“Jolly elves guide guests to see Santa at a spacious new outdoor location for festive, contact-free family photos this holiday season,” according to the park's website.
Local attractions are doing whatever it takes to keep the Christmas season feeling as jolly as possible.
“(Santa) doesn’t want to miss the holiday season either,” Stone said. “This is his big show.”
- Rockefeller the owl returns to wild after trip to New York City
- Gov. DeSantis releases video message on COVID-19 vaccine distribution and who will get it first
- Tips on keeping your car clean while traveling
- Troopers looking for driver who left scene after crashing SUV into car, two power poles, fence
- Man shoots, kills relative after claiming to be threatened with a gun, sheriff's office says
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter