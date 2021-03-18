Saving whales means taking to the skies for research team

Melanie White started taking aerial survey flights in 2005 to study right whales off the Georgia and Florida coasts.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Melanie White remembers developing an appreciation of whales at a young age. Growing up in upstate New York, the ocean-lover was drawn to the majestic humpbacks.

“I had no idea right whales existed when I was growing up,” she said Wednesday.

White now surveys the North Atlantic right whale for the Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute. She grew up, but her passion for the animals never faded. She got a biology degree from a small school in Pennsylvania and began to pursue a career in marine science. It led her to a job she would never trade.

“I found that aerial surveys existed,” said White, North Atlantic right whale Conservation Project Manager. “It was like nothing else.”

Since 2005, White has been soaring above the oceans in search for whales. Her target lately has been the Atlantic right whale. She spends hours at sea searching for the dwindling population, trying to find where they live, mate, and eat. It’s been a fulfilling career for the woman who grew up dreaming about a job like this.

“I had no idea that having the opportunity to watch marine life from the sky was a thing,” she said.

In early 2019, Clearwater Marine Aquarium introduced a new Research Institute division encompassing the staff and programs of the former Sea to Shore Alliance organization.

The intent of Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute is to broaden the conservation and research scope of CMA, which will result in advancements toward the protection of species and habitats, according to its website.

“The North Atlantic right whale, they are highly endangered. There are less than 400 of them. It’s like seeing an old friend. You don’t get to see them all the time but when you do, you know who it is and it’s exciting,” said White.

She and her teammates from the aerial survey team visited the aquarium this week, during spring break, to share their mission with visitors, to save right whales off the coasts of Georgia and Florida.

A 2019 trip proved to be her most exciting. A whale which she and her team has followed from birth had matured and delivered her own calf. White captured photos and videos of the animal and her offspring.

Each whale is named and cataloged in order to help keep accurate population count. They usually see the same pregnant female every 8-10 years.

“There are less than 400 of them,” said White. “What we’re trying to do is keep them safe when we see them.”

Aquarium visitors walked past a large inflatable right whale this week and marveled at the photos from past trips. Education is key, says White, who hopes there are little girls out there just like her who will grow up and take over her job someday.

After all, it’s hard to beat whale sightings.

“I had no idea that that type of job existed into so there to see that different perspective and experience it was like nothing else in it is, it is a job that nobody has any idea even exists and I get to be a part of that.”

Survey trips can last for up to eight hours.

North Atlantic right whale research 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

About CMARI’s right whale program: