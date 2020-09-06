Florida Aquarium art wall is a collection of colorful community creations

The Florida Aquarium debuted its "Sea Of Colors" mural on Monday to coincide with World Oceans Day.

TAMPA, Fla. — Meghan Fellner serves as the Florida Aquarium’s digital communications manager. She is excited about the newest, colorful exhibit inside the aquarium.

“This is why I do what I do because I grew up at the beach and love it so much,” the Lakeland native said.

The aquarium and its ad agency, Dunn & Company, collaborated on a new project called Sea Of Colors. It’s a mosaic-style mural made up of individual sticker tiles colored digitally by aquarium guests. The first tiles were put in place Monday to coincide with World Oceans Day.

“I just really like how there are so many colors put together and it is such a diverse group,” aquarium guest Sami Clark said. “It’s just really pretty.”

The Sea Of Colors sits on the wall just past the entrance to the Coral Cave and is still in need of colored pieces. The Florida Aquarium created an online art space where people stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic can create their own piece of the wall display.

“We wanted to find a way to engage our guests who are currently at home and do something fun and engaging that you can then come and see at the aquarium,” Fellner said. “We have so many different fish. So many different fish and everything is so unique in its color.”

Fellner created a pufferfish tile. The tiles get printed out on stickers and attached to the wall display. Fellner says hundreds of submissions have come in over the past few weeks. They will be swapped in and out as they come in from the community which guarantees the mural will be “ever-changing”.

“Everybody has kind of taken their own spin on the tiles,” Fellner said. “It’s amazing to see how nature can create such a colorful world.”

The Florida Aquarium is open to guests by appointment only at this time.

