Sebring child celebrates birthday and beating cancer at Disney after two COVID postponements

Roman Graham will celebrate his ninth birthday and the end of cancer treatments at Disney World.

SEBRING, Fla. — Rita and Dalton Graham sat on a couch wearing smiles almost as wide as their son’s. The day they’ve all waited for is almost here.

“He’s definitely had a tough journey and it was long but we’re very happy to be here,” Rita said.

Roman had a very aggressive cancer that “shocked” his family. He spent about nine months at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital for recovery and treatments. During his cancer battles, he connected with the nearby Children’s Dream Fund.

“My dream is to go to the Animal Kingdom,” said Roman, who turns nine on Sunday.

The Children’s Dream Fund helps make adventures possible for kids facing illness. Roman wanted to see giraffes at Disney’s animal park, so CDF arranged to make it happen.

But, the COVID-19 pandemic had other plans.

“This is our third reschedule for Roman to go,” Rita explained. “He was a little bummed but he understood why we had to reschedule. I think it kind of worked out though because now it’s his birthday and he’s one-year cancer-free and this is the best time to celebrate.”

The third time is the charm for the birthday boy, who will stay at the Give Kids The World Village and attend three Disney parks, Universal Studios, and SeaWorld. He’ll have VIP passes to skip to the front of all the lines in each park.

After all, he’s waited long enough.

“It’s fun. It’s really fun. I’m happy,” Roman said. “I’m happy because it got canceled three times.

Roman is hoping to be a veterinarian.

Children’s Dream Fund is “an independent wish-granting organization”. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced them to alter plans for kids in need. CDF says “We take pride in knowing we are able to make children's dreams come true with extra safety measures in place.”