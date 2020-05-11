'I think kindness is contagious': Goal for woman’s bracelets and t-shirts is sharing love

Robin Hunter saw so much negativity on her Facebook feed that she decided to inject love into her community through t-shirts and bracelets with a loving message.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Robin Hunter was tired of hearing the arguments and complaining from the people closest to her. She was upset by the division she saw brewing around her and vowed to inject more love into her world.

She decided to do it by creating bracelets and t-shirts.

“I think kindness is contagious,” said the mother of two.

The bracelets and shirts have ‘Share Love Not Hate’ spelled on them. Her goal is to sell 100 of each, which would allow her to donate $1,000 to the Jed Foundation, which helps people dealing with mental illness and suicide prevention for adults.

“I’m trying to help us get all of our mental health in check,” she said.

Hunter thinks much of the animosity she’s seen this year is derived from the 2020 president election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Her hope of combating hate with love is one she thinks can resonate with both sides of the political aisle.

“I think some good advice would be to put down your phone, and maybe keep scrolling on Facebook, and maybe just go out and start helping your neighbors,” she said. “What matters is what we have inside and how we can share that in a positive manner.”

T-shirts sell for $20 and bracelets for $5. All the profits will go to the Jed Foundation. To order, email Robin at robinhunter333@yahoo.com.

More from the Jed Foundation:

“In 1998, we lost our youngest son Jed to suicide. Since then, we have worked to understand this unendurable tragedy. Although suicide was and continues to be a leading cause of death among young adults, schools had no uniform model for preventing suicide on campus. Communities struggled to overcome the shame and secrecy that prevented honest discussion of mental health. Campus prevention programs were limited in scope and priority.

In 2000, we founded The Jed Foundation (JED) to surmount these hurdles and launch a blueprint for prevention. Today, JED is the nation’s leading organization dedicated to young adult mental health. We thank our friends, partners and supporters for making this possible. We thank all of you who have accompanied us on this journey from loss to hope. Your commitment to protecting the lives of young people is transforming the conversation around mental health and mobilizing communities to action. Together we are helping students navigate the emotional challenges of college, prepare for adulthood, and thrive. -Donna & Phil Satow”

