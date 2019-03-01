Chrissy Jenkins’ bright blue shirt stood out in the dank parking lot. Dozens of homeless folks streamed one-by-one to her table to sign up for a vital shower.

Since September, when Jenkins’ debuted her "Clean Machine" mobile shower trailer, she’s been impacting the lives of homeless people all over Tampa Bay one 12-minute shower at a time.

“Everybody benefits from a shower,” said Sabina Von Aulock, a member at the Unitarian Universalist Church of St. Petersburg. Jenkins uses the church’s parking lot for her trailer site. “I’m imagining that it makes a huge difference for people.”

Jenkins dreamed of starting a nonprofit agency for years. She finally got the certification for Showered and Empowered Inc. in 2015. She began fundraising for a mobile shower trailer and was able to purchase the custom-built one last August.

The first shower was Sept. 17, 2018. It marked years of answered prayers and a dent in one of the community’s homeless needs.

As much as things have changed, her mission is still the same.

“We’re out to serve God’s people. Everybody needs a shower. Everybody deserves a shower,” said Jenkins. “I take it for granted. I’m sure you take it for granted. These people don’t know when they’re going to get their next shower.”

Jenkins says there are about 1,800 homeless people in Hillsborough County and 2,500 in Pinellas. Those numbers drive her mission to give back. She says those are just statistics, but over 4,000 people who need her help.

“I’m all about connection,” said Jenkins. “I’m all about loving on them.”

She set a goal to crack the 200-shower mark before New Year’s Day. She hit it just a few days to spare. Showered and Empowered saw 22 people sign up at the Universalist Church on December 28. It brought Jenkins’ total to 206 for the first quarter in operation.

“This is right. This is right on,” said Jerry Mayo, who has been living on the streets of St. Petersburg. (Chrissy) is great. God sent her our way. I really do believe so.”

Bob Benoit was the third person on the shower list that Friday night. He has been homeless for going on four months. Seeing the Showered and Empowered trailer pull up in St. Pete was a welcomed sight.

“Not asking for nothing in return, it’s amazing to me,” said Benoit. “There still are some good people out there.”

Jenkins said her goal is to turn Showered and Empowered into a "full-time ministry." She wants to have multiple trailers in counties all over Tampa Bay.

Until the next prayer is realized, she’s making the most of this answered one.

“It makes me feel good,” she said as the sun began to set over the trailer. “To be able to provide such a simple service to someone and for them to be so thankful for it is just amazing to me.”

To donate to Showered and Empowered, visit ShoweredandEmpowered.com.

