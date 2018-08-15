Chelsea Hage fondly remembers her favorite present from her Sweet 16 birthday.

“We were 501(c)3 certified on my 16th birthday,” the recent high school graduate said of her nonprofit group Birthday Candles For Kids. “We got the paperwork. It was official. It’s probably my favorite birthday present so far.”

Chelsea, 18, and her sister, Kayla, 14, both feel it’s important for kids to enjoy their birthdays. It’s why the slogan for their group is “everyone deserves a special day.”

“I was learning about the foster care system in the theater class and it really opened my eyes that I’m getting this huge Sweet 16 where all of my family is coming in and these kids sometimes don’t even hear ‘Happy Birthday’, said Chelsea, who will study at Stetson University in the fall. “So, I came home and talked to (Kayla) and said, ‘Something has to change’. So, we’re changing it.”

The sisters operate on a $75 budget for parties. The money all comes from donations. Parties are thrown for families of homeless or foster care children. Kids are nominated for parties through the Birthday Candles For Kids website.

“We give them something called a Birthday Bag,” said Kayla. “Everything you need for a party.”

The sisters do not typically attend the parties. They only desire to be behind-the-scenes.

“We’re very much of the party planners,” said Chelsea. “We always give credit fully back to the parents.”

The sisters spent a Tuesday afternoon shopping for a 6-year-old boy who likes Paw Patrol and the color green. The sisters interview each child they help in order to tailor a party perfectly to his or her interests.

“It makes me feel really good inside,” said Kayla. “I did something really good for my community.

In two years, they have thrown 37 parties -- and counting.

“I’m doing this forever,” said Chelsea with a smile. “I really want to grow this nationwide.”

To nominate your child or a friend’s child, visit Birthday Candles For Kids.

