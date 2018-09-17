Keith Elms strained as he pressed his fists away from his chest.

“My triceps are non-existent until I come here and these guys wake them up,” he said. “I have muscles that I’m not supposed to be able to feel but when I leave here I’m like, ‘Daaaaaaamn they hurt’. So, they’re good at what they do.”

For seven years, since falling off scaffolding, the Lakeland man has dealt with the effects of a broken neck. He’s tried multiple hospitals and clinics but never found one like Stay In Step.

“When the body says no, the body says no,” said Elms. “I’ve been injured for seven years. I gladly come here twice a week.”

Stay In Step is a therapy center with a heart for veterans. It was started by a veteran with an enormous heart. Romy Camargo was shot in the neck on September 16, 2008 while serving in the Army.

“We got caught in a big ambush. Took a shot in the back of the neck, back of the head,” he said. “Ricocheted off the back of my C-3 vertebrae paralyzing me instantly.”

The moment his life changed helped shape a mission that has become a passion for Camargo.

“Romy gives us as staff and our clinics the perspective that it could always be worse,” said Troy Smith, the operations manager for Stay In Step.

Camargo has incredible heart for others with spinal cord injuries, but Stay In Step operates at a $10,000 per month loss. The center runs on donations. Toyota gave Camargo $300,000 to get the center running but every patient that enters Stay In Step gets some kind of free service – sometimes up to 50 percent of treatment costs.

“Our mission is not to make a profit,” said Smith. “It’s to break even. We’re not there yet.”

Stay in Step’s biggest fundraiser is its annual gala, which will be held September 29 at the T. Pepin Center in Tampa. They hope to raise $150,000 this year in order to help veterans with spinal injuries.

“I’m just trying to find a higher purpose and believe that I was given a chance to do something,” said Camargo.

