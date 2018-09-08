The crowd was small, but the reaction was enthusiastic. About a dozen local pastors and church leaders previewed a new movie Thursday morning, which was shot in the Clearwater area and features an uplifting, faith-driven message.

“What’s better than to have hope in God?” Bob Kalle asked after watching "The Favorite." “Miracles do happen.”

Daniel Bernard smiled as he handed out review cards for viewers of his family’s new film. “The Favorite” was written by his son, Luke.

The fact Luke can write at all is a miracle in itself.

“I always get emotional in a number of scenes,” said Daniel.

On March 9, 2013, Luke Bernard nearly died. A single-vehicle crash left him with a broken neck and back and a traumatic brain injury. Daniel was in Houston on business and had to fly to California after hearing of his son’s accident.

Luke Bernard nearly died when this pickup crashed.

“Longest five-hour flight,” he recalled. “I talked to the neurosurgeon when I was in the airport and he said, ‘Mr. Bernard, just get here as fast as you can. We don’t know if he’s going to make it’.”

He and his wife sat and read scripture by Luke’s bedside. They asked everyone they knew for prayer.

“Him to die at 25 was not his destiny,” said Daniel.

After 11 days, Luke stated responding. He needed major surgery to repair his skull. Doctors had expected him to be severely hampered by his brain injury. Instead, he made a full recovery.

Six months after not being able to spell his own name during therapy, Luke had a dream about two brothers fighting for the attention of their parents. Each wanted to become the ‘favorite child’. He penned an 88-page screenplay.

It's a miracle his son could write after his crash, Daniel Bernard says.

Now, after months of shooting, that movie will debut on Sept. 7. The movie was shot locally and features local talent, like former WWE star Jeff Hardy, and Bradenton native Castille Landon.

“It’s inspiring. I had to hold back tears in a few scenes,” said Tom Atchison, who previewed the movie on Thursday. "It was very inspiring and very moving.”

Almost everyone in the crowd agreed.

“People don’t stop long enough to understand the people around them,” said Kalle. “This movie emphasizes that.

“Heck yeah. Everybody’s got to see it.”

For movie release information, visit www.thefavoritemovie.com.

