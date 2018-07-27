It’s been 16 years since Mike Alstott raised the Super Bowl trophy over his head. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star retired from the NFL in 2007 after scoring 71 career touchdowns.

Since then, he’s turned his attention to supporting the community that embraced him during his playing days.

“This community is awesome,” said Alstott from the Seminole Lanes bowling alley Friday morning. “They’ve supported me from Day 1. I poured my heart into what I needed to do each and every day in football and stuff like that, and now this is what I do in the community as well.”

On Friday, Alstott and his family hosted a summer bowling party for Camp Redbird participants as well as athletes from Special Olympics Pinellas County. His foundation, Alstott Family Foundation, has put on the event for over a decade.

“Everyone matters. At least to us in our family,” said Mike’s wife, Nicole. “To put a smile on everyone’s face each day is a goal for us.”

Camp Redbird, a summer play camp for persons with disabilities, consists of three separate programs for youth, teen and adult participants. The camp is a division of the City of St. Petersburg's Therapeutic Recreation program whose education and recreation services help people with illnesses, disabilities and other conditions to develop and use their leisure in ways that will enhance their health, functional abilities, independence and quality of life.

The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for people with intellectual disabilities who wish to participate, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills, and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community.

The Mike Alstott Family Foundation was formed to allow the Alstotts to assist others in uplifting the minds, hearts and spirits of families and children on their way to realizing their full potential through various events, assistance programs, and celebrations.

For more information and up to date information, visit www.mikealstottfamilyfoundation.org.

