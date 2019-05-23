TAMPA, Fla. — Skyla D’Autorio calls the Ink Wolves Tattoo shop a “home away from home”. That says a lot considering she’s only been wearing her one and only tattoo for a few weeks.

“I was like, ‘Can you guys do their actual heartbeats?’” the mother of three said, showing off the names of her girls on her right wrist, spelled out between the kid’s heart rhythms.

“You’re part of the wolf pack now!” shouted one employee as Emanuel DeJesus applied a stencil to Trinity’s forearm. ‘TOUGH’ in a bold font remained after he peeled away the tracing. A Little Mermaid outline begged for color.

“Tattoo!” shouted a giddy 3-year-old.

Trinity D’Autorio has sat in the Ink Wolves tattoo chair three times since April. Each time, the artists cover her with washable marker tattoos that look just like her dad’s real ones.

“She gets so excited,” said Skyla. “She woke up this morning saying, ‘Mama, me tattoo! Me tattoo!’”

The tattoos give the child fighting a form of cancer called Neuroblastoma a feeling of toughness.

“We have recently found out the first protocol of treatment did not work on Trinity, so her line has to go back in on Tuesday or Wednesday of next week, so we have to start chemo all over again,” said Skyla.

Seth Van Nostrand watched his co-workers mark up Tinkerbell and "Lilo and Stitch"-themed tattoos on Skyla’s biceps. He got into tattoos by admiring his dad’s. Now he inks clients every week at Ink Wolves and is inspired by Trinity’s courage.

“It’s hard not to meet Trinity and fall in love, man,” he said. “Imagining what she’s going through as a 3-year-old breaks my heart. It breaks all of our hearts.”

Which is why they broke their one rule. Near the front door hangs a sign that reads ‘NO CHILDREN NO EXCEPTIONS’.

Rules, they say, were made to be broken.

Toddler gets 'tattoos' like her daddy An ailing toddler gets 'tattoos' at Ink Wolves in Tampa. An ailing toddler gets 'tattoos' at Ink Wolves in Tampa. An ailing toddler gets 'tattoos' at Ink Wolves in Tampa. An ailing toddler gets 'tattoos' at Ink Wolves in Tampa. An ailing toddler gets 'tattoos' at Ink Wolves in Tampa. An ailing toddler gets 'tattoos' at Ink Wolves in Tampa. An ailing toddler gets 'tattoos' at Ink Wolves in Tampa. An ailing toddler gets 'tattoos' at Ink Wolves in Tampa.

“It’s tough seeing all this, man,” said tattoo artist Carlos Suarez, who has two daughters. “She’s the toughest kid I know. I give her all the props, man.”

Everyone does.

“She’s part of the family,” said Emanuel DeJesus as he filled in the yellow and red on Trinity’s Winnie the Pooh tattoo.

Nearby, Trinity’s older sister, Cierra, 5, got a Little Mermaid tattoo as well. Anastasia, 1, walked around observing. The entire D’Autorio family looks forward to the colorful distraction from the cancer treatments that loom.

At least Trinity will look tough when she heads back to the hospital.

“Tattoo artists are not these big, bad people,” said Skyla with a smile. “They are super big teddy bears and they are loving on these kids. It’s a second family here.”

Follow Trinity's journey on Instagram.

What other people are reading right now:

►Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.