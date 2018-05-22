Camden Grant never thought her trip to read books to second graders would lead to her spending thousands of dollars in a Shoe Carnival store.

“It was definitely an unforgettable experience,” the teen said with a smile.

The 14-year-old graduating eighth-grade student at Randall Middle School did a service project at Booker T. Washington Elementary this year. While reading to students, she noticed their shoes were in poor condition. She decided to raise money to buy kids shoes for summer break.

One month after measuring the kids' feet, she returned to pass out 150 pairs to the entire first and second grade.

“It’s wonderful, kind, and beautiful,” said one child as she opened her box. She smiled as she lifted a pair of pink Nikes high in the air. “I love my shoes!”

Camden and her friends wore black and yellow T-shirts that read Soles Shaping Souls, the name of her shoe campaign. She raised far more than her original $2,500 goal. The Go Fund Me account she started collected over $6,000.

“It doesn’t make sense, right?,” said Washington principal Jaime Gerding. “With 14-year-olds, she’s not out with her friends, she’s not out doing those things. She’s out buying 200 pairs of shoes.”

The experience has inspired Camden to continue her shoe-giving efforts. She hopes to establish a non-profit group so she can do this again next year.

“I definitely wasn’t expecting them to be this excited, but the reaction is definitely proof,” she said with a huge grin. “I see huge smiles and it gives me a really happy feeling in my heart.”

You can follow Camden’s shoe giving on Instagram at SolesShapingSouls.

