Her favorite instrument towers over young Charlotte Murphy.

“I get a lot of, ‘Wouldn’t you rather choose the piccolo or the flute? It’d be easier to carry,’ ” she said. “My parents started me on the piano, but I wasn’t satisfied.”

The 16-year-old harpist quietly sat on a stool in the Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital playroom Wednesday morning and strummed "For You," a song she was inspired to write because of a nonprofit group she started.

Young at Harp collects donations and gives 100 percent of the profits from all concerts and events to helping children and young adults. Charlotte started it in March 2016.

“I do love music and it has always been a part of my life,” said Charlotte.

On April 13, she hosted a concert at Pine View School. Visitors listened to 12 different songs, some of which Charlotte wrote, and pledged donations. Young At Harp collected $1,214.

On Wednesday, she presented the hospital with a check for the same amount. The money will be used to help the music therapy program at All Children’s.

“I had no idea how (the concert) was going to turn out but it was a big success,” she said. “Today was very special. I’ve been looking forward to it for quite some time.”

Charlotte is principal harpist at Florida All State 2018 and one of only two harpists of her age group to be chosen out of the entire state of Florida. She will participate in a medical internship at Yale this summer. She hopes to continue writing music in college.

