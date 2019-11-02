CLEARWATER, Fla. — Olivia Jones let out a little gasp as the heavy garage door was lifted. For a week she’d been without a car.

The wait was worth it.

“Niiiiice!” she said as she caught a glimpse of her made-over 2003 Nissan Altima. “I thought just the little dent in the back was going to be fixed and that was it.”

Jones’ car needed a lot of work. In December, she intentionally crashed her car into a fellow driver who was having a seizure behind the wheel.

“I let her roll into the back of my car,” she said during our interview last month.

The selfless act caught the attention of a local auto body shop – which has asked to remain anonymous. They fixed up the high school senior’s car – for free – every dent and chip was smoothed out.

It was their way to give back to a young woman who did the right thing.

“Being young that gives her incentive to be good, to not to turn your back on somebody but to help somebody out,” said Alan Bland, who fixed up the car and repainted it.

The silver car has a new pair of black and red stripes on each side. Those are the school colors of her beloved Clearwater Tornadoes.

“I don’t know what to say,” she said. “I really don’t.”

