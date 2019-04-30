BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Deputy Jeff Andrews knew something was wrong when he looked down at his partner of six years. Valor was acting differently.

“He started to slow down and wasn’t himself,” said the Hernando County sheriff’s deputy. “There was nothing we could do for him.”

K-9 Valor passed away, unexpectedly, on March 15 after suffering a medical episode while on duty. It was later determined by veterinarians that Valor had lymphoma.

The cancer of the blood diagnosis snuck up on everyone in the department.

“It’s like the best pet you’ve ever had combined with the best partner you’ve ever had,” Sheriff Al Nienhuis said to describe the deputy-K-9 relationship.

A private memorial service was held K-9 Valor Tuesday afternoon at the Hernando County Sheriff's Office. HCSO K-9 handlers, their families, employees, and K-9 handlers from around the Tampa Bay area attended.

“Valor became family. We had a lot of success,” said Andrews.

K-9 Valor was 7 years old. He served alongside Andrews for the HCSO for six years. He was cremated at Foster Pet Cremation

“They didn’t charge us a penny,” said Andrews.

Goodbye, K-9 Valor K-9 Valor died from Lymphoma in March.

