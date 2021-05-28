Gamer’s delight: Evolution of video games on display at new MOSI exhibit

The Video Game Revolution opens May 29 in Tampa and gives visitors both a video game history lesson and chances to play classic games.

TAMPA, Fla. — Video games have been around for decades. From PONG to Donkey Kong, Pacman to Halo, games have provided entertainment for generations.

“The best video games are the ones that have story,” said Ton Palaez.

For over 20 years, Palaez has helped set up exhibits at Tampa’s Museum of Science and Industry across from USF. The newest – Video Game Revolution – may be his favorite.

“I think this is one of the fun things about this exhibition is that people can be able to challenge one another and just a real fun way,” he said.

Beginning Saturday at 10 a.m. and continuing throughout the summer, visitors to MOSI can take a trip back in time to see how the first video games were made and even get their hands-on classic consoles. Arcade-style games like Pacman and Galaga are available to play as well as original Nintendo systems. There is also a section of the exhibit where visitors can try out e-sports games.

“The most exciting thing about this exhibition is that it’s pure nostalgia. You remember, ‘This is the game I grew up playing’ and not only that you get to share that experience with your family and with your kids and it’s like ‘This is a game I played and this is a game I played’ and everyone can share and that’s one of the most exciting things about the Video Game Revolution.”

In 2021, gamers are now earning seven-figures playing competitively in tournaments and online. The exhibit is free with regular admission to MOSI.