What did 2020 teach you, Allison Feeley?

The single mother of six surprised her kids with their first home in 2020. Then, she got surprised by a two retired professional athletes with furniture and a van.

LARGO, Fla. — Beautiful clear bulbs line the roof of Allison Feeley’s home. The lights twinkle at night, and the red Christmas window decals pop against the backdrop of light blue paint. The new home is ready for the holiday season.

It’s exactly who Allison envisioned it.

“2020 has been a rough year for the world, but we have had a pretty good year,” said the single mother of six. “I mean, it’s really been a big year for us.”

Many will remember 2020 as a disappointing year. Feeley will remember it as the year her family finally found reliable housing. The nurse surprised her kids with the home she’d secretly been working on through Habitat For Humanity. She was then surprised by Warrick Dunn Charities when the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star furnished the home and then surprised again by former Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Denard Span when his foundation gifted Feeley a new van.

“I’m totally overwhelmed,” she said upon seeing the van in the driveway.

The entire day was special. Putting up decorations on a house for the first time ever was extra meaningful for the mother. She’d never had a reliable place to call home before. Her previous home was full of roaches.

“Kids are smart. They know when things are tough. They know when things are struggling,” she said.

Feeley and her family, kids ages 4 to 13, spent the second weekend in December decorating the inside and outside of their new house.

“Without Habitat for Humanity, this wouldn’t be possible. We definitely have changed our family tree. 2020 is a year will never forget,” she said. “We were home, and everything was safe and secure and we were happy. I mean, that’s, that’s a big thing I would never have been able to do by myself.”

In 2019, Feeley was looking around for places handing out free turkey dinners. In 2020, she was able to not only buy that meal but presents for her children as well. She said that Christmas meal was the thing she was most looking forward to in her new home.

