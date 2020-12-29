What did 2020 teach you, Bryan Cook?

The St. Pete man saw his home burn down in May. Within hours, the neighborhood showed up to help his family recover.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Bryan Cook’s home is almost put back together. To celebrate, the St. Petersburg man fashioned a sign for his corner lot in the Bay Pines Estates community. It contains a simple message:

‘Thank you’.

“I have learned that through a great tragedy there is great reward to come out of it,” said Cook, whose house burned down in May. “The community that I live in is incredible. They are incredible.”

It will be difficult to forget that night. It will be even harder to forget the generosity which followed. Cook and his family received food, clothing, money, even an offer to use a stranger’s RV to sleep in, from people he barely knew around the neighborhood.

It’s the reason why he decided to rebuild his home on the very same lot. The construction is nearing completion after nearly a year.

“I’m just a different guy because of all this,” said Cook.

The Cook family expect to move into their new home in January sometime. They will have been without a permanent home for over 250 days.