What did 2020 teach you, Dallas Graham?

The Utah man has been helping kids battling illnesses write books for seven years. He surpassed 30 total books in 2020 despite pandemic challenges.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The COVID-19 pandemic has touched the lives of every single child Dallas Graham has aimed to help. The Utah man has been helping children write their own books for seven years, but 2020 was unique.

“It’s been different. Like everyone we just had to adjust and figure out what adjusting means,” said Graham. “I’m pretty sure it’s a really bright spot for them.”

The books Graham helps co-author are part of his outreach, the Red Fred Project. He seeks out children facing serious illnesses and lets them create stories and characters which would gel together in an uplifting, colorful series of books.

He had success, and his ambition has taken him around the nation. In February, he shared that mission while visiting Sam Olsen in Clearwater. Olsen’s book had a baseball theme and spoke about overcoming struggles.

“Florida was like the crown jewel of a community totally coming together and supporting Sam,” he said. “I mean, still. It gives me goosebumps.”

The pandemic has altered everyone’s life to some degree. It’s been less of a shift for the families Graham serves.

“The general voice was, ‘Oh Dallas, we’ve been social distancing our whole lives’. And they said, ‘We already had the gloves. We already had the masks. We’ve actually been doing this thing like our whole lives’,” he explained, recalling conversations with many of his author’s families. “It made me sit down really firmly in the seat and say ‘I am so thankful for these people in my life, again’ for teaching me what it means to be human.”

A big part of what Graham does with the kids revolves around in-person book signings. Those have been canceled due to COVID. Ideally, he’d like to find a way to introduce those again in the safest way possible. He’s even considered virtual signing parties.

Dallas co-authored 31 books with kids nationwide. He even had his first book translated to Spanish this year. He’s hopeful to resume in-person book signing events with his Red Fred Project authors in 2021.

“They are contributors. They are adding to the fabric in their communities,” said Graham.

He plans on the Red Fred Project continuing in 2021 and hopes to do four books each year going forward.