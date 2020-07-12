What did 2020 teach you, Debbie and Debra?

The two Debs were acquaintances in 2019. They became close friends in 2020. One saved the other with her kidney donation.

TAMPA, Fla. — Christmas is a season of gift giving. Deb Palmer got her life-saving gift a few months early.

“I am doing all I can do protect the gift that Debbie gave me,” she said with a smile.

On August 6, Palmer and Debbie Lundburg become connected in a big way. The two women, who were mere acquaintances before, both entered the hospital. Surgeons removed a kidney from Lundburg and replaced Palmer’s failing one. The transplant was a success. Four months later, Lundburg is back to running nearly six miles per day, and Palmer is feeling great.

“In 2020 I learned no matter what you do, nobody goes broke from giving,” said Lundburg. “It’s amazing what you get.”

Debbie is a life coach and decided to donate 50 coaching sessions to organizations and businesses. She also wrote a book. Her greatest accomplishment, she says, is having conversations about becoming living donors with people interested in transplants.

“It’s amazing how complete strangers can be so moved by something that they can reach out,” she said. “it’s really heartwarming.”

Deb and Deb didn’t get to see each other immediately after the procedure but have stayed in touch through phone calls and emails. They have gotten together a few times in person, but Palmer is still wary of her medical situation and is fairly cautious.

“Once this COVID situation is over I’ll get out more,” she said.

Until then, having the chance to connect with a newfound friend through the phone is reason enough to smile. In a year many will remember sorely, Deb and Deb can only smile.

“I have learned to make a better effort to connect with people more personally,” said Palmer. “With a positive attitude, you really can get through anything.”