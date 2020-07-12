What did 2020 teach you, Fay Baroni?

She never expected her book box to attract this much attention. Yet, during a pandemic, the mini neighborhood library became a hot spot.

SEMINOLE, Fla. — The year 2020 has given nearly everyone around the globe plenty of opportunities to stay inside and cozy up to a good book. That’s exactly what Fay Baroni has done.

“It’s really nice to know it’s worth dragging the books down there for people to sort through,” said the Seminole woman.

Baroni is a bit of a book collector, but she doesn’t keep them. Instead, she’s been leaving them in a colorful, elevated book box near the sidewalk in front of her home. All year long, kids and adults alike have stopped by for something to read.

Call them, pandemic pages.

“One lady stopped the other day and asked if she could leave some puzzles and I thought, ‘Oh, okay’. And it was so great because they were snatched up right away,” said Baroni, who has lived in her home since 1965.

In April, we highlighted her book box outreach. Families showed up to see what titles were new. Kids rode up on bicycles. Adults waved as they passed by with strollers. The book box was well known in her street.

“It’s pretty well known around here,” said one teenage neighbor.

As the year progressed, Baroni noticed her box evolved a bit. People would leave puzzles and CDs for her to hand out. They didn’t last more than a few days.

“It’s wonderful to see people sharing,” she said.

Simply looking out her window and seeing people enjoying her book box taught her a lot during a year many people would like to forget.

“I’m just so thankful in so many ways for people who have shared from their hearts,” said Baroni. “I just pray that people continue doing these good deeds and helping each other.”