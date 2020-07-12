What did 2020 teach you, Jackson Carter?

The high school sophomore continued to fundraise for pediatric cancer research this year. His lifetime donation total surpassed $10,000 in 2020.

It’s been a long year for Jackson Carter

“It’s kind of sad not being able to see your friends and family,” said the Largo High School sophomore.

Carter, 15, is a cancer survivor who endured over 20 rounds of chemotherapy eight years ago. He’s spent much of 2020 at home. He still makes regular visits to the doctor to have his internal prosthetic leg extended every month.

That didn’t stop him from making more contributions to the cancer recovery efforts of others.

“I think we raised about $500 this year,” said Carter.

Usually, Carter and his family host a lemonade stand fundraiser in their driveway each summer. Due to COVID-19, they hosted a virtual fundraiser instead. It fetched fewer donation dollars than a typical summer event would, but Carter was still pleased.

“Every little bit helps.”

The 2020 donations brings his lifetime giving tally to just north of $10,000.

“I like being able to help anywhere I can,” he said. “Hopefully we can keep fundraising and raising money for pediatric cancer (research).”

To accompany his virtual fundraiser, Carter’s family designed dozens of bags to display this summer in remembrance of loved ones lost to cancer and to honor those still fighting the disease.

“We did the luminary lawn party in our front yard, actually,” he said. “This time we were doing it for #GoldTogether.”

That online hashtag movement is aimed at raising money for pediatric cancer via the American Cancer Society. All of the proceeds Carter collected were given to pediatric cancer research. Carter has donated to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, as well.

“I think 2021, for me personally, will be more rewarding to have time with friends and family and you can really enjoy that compared to 2020 when it was a little bit limited,” he said.

Carter has spent time petitioning government officials for pediatric cancer research in Washington. On average, only four percent of the money raised for cancer research goes to children.