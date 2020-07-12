What did 2020 teach you, Jeff Dawson?

The injured Army veteran, who was once told he'd never walk again, completed the Skyway 10K in March. He didn't stop there.

TAMPA, Fla. — One of Jeff Dawson’s goals for 2020 was to jog one mile without stopping. He not only accomplished that, but he blew it away.

“I am not a triathlete,” said the Army veteran with a chuckle.

He says he’s not a triathlete, yet he completed one on his own this summer in Tampa.

In March, he finished the Skyway 10K race to benefit local veterans. As a wounded vet himself, it was especially meaningful.

“There are a lot of people who told me they watched my video and that was the only reason that they were even there,” he said.

He had only run a 10K once before getting shot. Yet, there he was on top of Tampa Bay’s most iconic bridge just months after he was told he may never walk again.

Dawson was shot while serving in the Army during deployment on July 20, 2019. A round pierced his right shoulder from 60 yards away in a tiny Afghanistan town, and it did major damage.

“Through my chest, I fractured my clavicle, my second and third rib,” Dawson said back in February from the James A. Haley veteran’s hospital. “I had spinal shock. It’s amazing what the human body is capable of.”

That was on display in Tampa when he and a few friends decided to complete a triathlon together. Dawson swam 22 laps in 20 minutes in the pool at his Tampa apartment complex. He estimated that covered roughly ¼ mile. He then biked 11 miles in one hour and three minutes. He also ran the final leg to finish his triathlon in 2:48:50.

“It’s a great feeling to come from, as I’ve said before, being told I’ll probably never walk again to doing a triathlon,” he said.

After the triathlon, he and his wife, Trish, moved to North Carolina. On the way, he made a stop at Walter Reed in Maryland to say thank you to some of the doctors who helped save his life.

“Just watching him accomplish everything, you know, he did it was such a good attitude, said Trish. “I feel like if you’re trying to do that with everything in your life it will just be so much better.”

In a turbulent year for so many, 2020 taught the Dawson family so much.

“I learned that your body is so much more capable than you realize,” said Jeff.

Jeff has also taken up golf and hunting since his injury.