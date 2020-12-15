What did 2020 teach you, Madison Orr Hauenstein?

The executive director of the Arc Tampa Bay Foundation shares what she learned about how to take care of people with special needs during a pandemic.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Regular social gatherings have been altered for nearly everyone on the planet in 2020. It’s been tough for everyone.

Perhaps, it’s been most difficult for people with special needs.

“2020 taught me that everything is 'figure-out-able' and to give grace to those around you,” said Madison Orr Hauenstein, the executive director of the Arc Tampa Bay. “If you remember phrase everything is figure-out-able, nothing is insurmountable.”

Hauenstein borrowed the phrase “figure-out-able” from a book she read. It inspired her to navigate all that 2020 had to offer: a pandemic, a tumultuous presidential election season and the lack of opportunities for her friends with intellectual delays and developmental disabilities to gather for socialization.

COVID-19 threw many wrinkles into the Arc’s plans.

“We have a job that we absolutely have to do every day,” Hauenstein said. “We have to take care of these individuals with special needs. They are under our care and so we just have to figure out a way to do it.”

That has meant altering traditions like the annual Festival Of Trees fundraiser, which instead of being housed under one roof was moved to more than 40 businesses in Pinellas County, including the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

Another bright spot for Hauenstein has been the success of her clothing line, Able Threads. Her t-shirts feature phrases that describe the people of the Arc. All sales benefit the Foundation and support people there with ID/DD.

“In addition to a fundraiser, it raises such great awareness,” Hauenstein said.

“The brand is inspired by all of our friends at the Arc and the joy that they bring to our lives and while we haven’t been able to be as close to them since March as we typically are but we are reminded every day when we look at this great clothing line of the joy that they bring to our lives and how everybody else in our community and around us can be inspired by that, too,” Hauenstein said. “So, it has been going great for us and we’re hoping that it’s a great item to gift this holiday season and we can continue to raise money with that product.”

The shirts are available at Westfield Countryside mall and online.

What other people are reading right now:

