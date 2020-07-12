What did 2020 teach you, Matt Gilmore?

The pastor of a small church which withstood a tornado is "thankful" for the storm that almost wiped away his church.

KATHLEEN, Fla. — If you’ve ever broken your cell phone, you can understand Matt Gilmore’s frustration.

“I was just on the roof and it fell out of my pocket. I looked down and I went, ‘Uh. The last thing I need today’,” said the pastor. “Like, really, Lord?”

Gilmore pastors Mt. Tabor Baptist Church in Kathleen, Fla. His church was hit by a tornado in October 2019. The natural disaster caused major damage, clipping the roof, soaking the youth room, and toppling an adjacent building.

“If you can find meaning in suffering, you put purpose to it,” said Gilmore. “God provided through a storm, through a tornado.”

Slowly, Mt. Tabor began piecing things back together. The church got a grant from the United Way to fix the roof. It went up almost immediately.

“We knew we had to get that done. That was top priority. We got that done in January of (2020). We had to get that done because we had gaping holes and tarps. That roof will outlast me for sure.”

The youth group helped paint the building after the roof was installed. Windows were put in place. Then Mt. Tabor turned its attention to replacing an exterior building that was destroyed. To his surprise, Gilmore said the church never took a hit in its giving -- even though attendance is down due to COVID.

“I think that’s because our people seen we have continued to do ministry. We haven’t stopped,” said Gilmore.

The church bought a box truck and a forklift to use for its food pantry. It got 24 palettes of food boxes each week and consistently handed out meals during COVID and Tropical Storm Eta. Around 300 people came to the food bank during the poor weather.

“They would call us essential,” said the pastor.

In all, the church, like his phone was broken – but it still worked.

“It has been difficult. It has been difficult on the church. It’s been difficult on me, but I look back now and I’m thankful for it,” said Gilmore. “Listen, that storm was horrible and caused so much damage, but we are in a better place now because of the storm.”

He vowed not to fix that broken phone until his church was repaired. Now, 14 months later, it may finally be time.

“It’s really, really cracked right now and I’m like, ‘When the church is put back together, I’ll go fix my phone’. We finished up the last room, in fact I told my wife the other day, ‘I think I can go get my phone fixed’ because the church is put back together.”