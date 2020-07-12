What did 2020 teach you, Stan Arthur?

The founder of the I Love St. Pete Facebook page tried something new in 2020: fundraising. It led to helping dozens of people across his city.

Stan Arthur has watched his Facebook page explode not only in popularity but in productivity in 2020. His *I Love Saint Pete* page now has more than 65,000 members.

“My favorite part of St. Petersburg is just the sense of community I’ve discovered in just the last few years,” he said. “I traveled all over North America for 13 years, and the entire time I realized there is no place I’d rather live than St. Petersburg.”

He’s lived in St. Pete since 1965 after moving here at 7 years old. Since 2005, he’s been running the I Love St. Pete Facebook page. In 2020, he broke his only rule: No fundraising.

“The amount of love coming in has just been phenomenal,” he said back in June after putting out a post on his page to help a woman get a car after she was taken advantage of by family.

“A lightbulb went on in my head realizing that we could do a lot more of this for the community,” said Arthur.

That initial giving opportunity sparked a year-long reaction that saw a man with special needs get a new refrigerator, old homes get much-needed roofs and more. It has inspired Arthur in a year that will be remembered by so many as one to forget.

“What 2020 has taught me personally is that we all really do need each other. I have discovered more people who think along the lines of loving their neighbor this year than I ever knew could have existed in one place. I think in regards to the Facebook group after 11 years, we just discovered this, I think though right now the sky is the limit.