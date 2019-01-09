WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A toy brand featuring heroes in many of its collections is now taking on the opportunity to honor real-life brave men and women.

LEGOLAND Florida Resort is offering free, single-day theme park admission to active and retired U.S. police officers, firefighters, EMS personnel – just to name a few -- for the entire month of September. Those eligible will be able to experience the new LEGO MOVIE WORLD.

The promotion offer is available to:

Firefighters

Emergency medical services employees

Municipal and county police and sheriff’s officers

Highway patrol officers

Corrections officers

State and federal law enforcement officers

Fish and wildlife field officers

U.S. Forest Services rangers

National Park Service officers

Homeland Security and TSA agents

Environmental protection officers

To honor these heroes’ families, LEGOLAND is also allowing eligible people to buy general admission tickets for up to four guests at a 50-percent off discount.

To get the discount, those eligible should visit LEGOLAND Florida Resort ticket windows on the day of their visit and present their employee I.D. or a professional organization membership card.

This offer can not be combined with any other offer and is valid through Monday, Sept. 30.

LEGOLAND says guests can also upgrade to include LEGOLAND Water Park in their admission for $25 a person.

RELATED: What happens if you book a Florida theme park vacation during a hurricane?

RELATED: Lego Movie World takes guests from theater to theme park

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.