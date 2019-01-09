WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A toy brand featuring heroes in many of its collections is now taking on the opportunity to honor real-life brave men and women.
LEGOLAND Florida Resort is offering free, single-day theme park admission to active and retired U.S. police officers, firefighters, EMS personnel – just to name a few -- for the entire month of September. Those eligible will be able to experience the new LEGO MOVIE WORLD.
The promotion offer is available to:
- Firefighters
- Emergency medical services employees
- Municipal and county police and sheriff’s officers
- Highway patrol officers
- Corrections officers
- State and federal law enforcement officers
- Fish and wildlife field officers
- U.S. Forest Services rangers
- National Park Service officers
- Homeland Security and TSA agents
- Environmental protection officers
To honor these heroes’ families, LEGOLAND is also allowing eligible people to buy general admission tickets for up to four guests at a 50-percent off discount.
To get the discount, those eligible should visit LEGOLAND Florida Resort ticket windows on the day of their visit and present their employee I.D. or a professional organization membership card.
This offer can not be combined with any other offer and is valid through Monday, Sept. 30.
LEGOLAND says guests can also upgrade to include LEGOLAND Water Park in their admission for $25 a person.
RELATED: What happens if you book a Florida theme park vacation during a hurricane?
RELATED: Lego Movie World takes guests from theater to theme park
What other people are reading right now:
- Hurricane Dorian an 'extremely dangerous' Category 4 hurricane
- Live blog: The latest, need-to-know information on Hurricane Dorian
- 5 dead, 21 injured in second mass shooting in weeks in West Texas
- There've already been 1,000 reports of suspected price gouging in Florida as Dorian approaches
- Orlando International Airport will now stay open through Dorian
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.