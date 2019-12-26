ORLANDO, Fla. — Family trips to Disney Springs are about to get a little sweeter.

Disney Parks Blog said M&M's Orlando store will be opening its doors next year near the NBA Experience. The blog said the store will be the perfect place for fans of the M&M brand to find something they’ll love.

“Guests will be fully immersed into an interactive chocolate experience that will create more moments and more smiles through the colorful fun of M&M’S,” said Patrick McIntyre, director of global retail at Mars Retail Group.

This new store will be the fifth M&M’s Store. There are also stores in Las Vegas, New York, London and Shanghai. Right now, the Orlando location is in the Florida Mall.

