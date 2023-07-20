Universal Studios Orlando is opening a DreamWorks land in 2024

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Studios Orlando announced Thursday that it will open a land based around DreamWorks Animation characters in 2024.
The park will feature character meet and greets, play areas, and other attractions based on the "Shrek," "Kung Fu Panda" and "Trolls" movie franchises, among others.
According to Universal Orlando's website, the DreamWorks Animation-themed land is being developed in the former KidZone section of the park near the E.T. Adventure ride.
"The new land, which occupies approximately four acres of space within the larger resort, will feature opportunities for families to meet popular characters, experience the joy of play and make memories with characters from the films and products they have only imagined," Universal Orlando said in a press release.
Meanwhile this summer, Universal is opening Illumination's Minion Land, an area of the park devoted to rides and other attractions based on the popular characters from the Despicable Me movies, near the entrance of the park.