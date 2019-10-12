ORLANDO, Fla. — They probably won’t have a place in a sneaker head’s closet – but for countless Baby Boomers, Post Malone’s new shoes could become a groovy go-to.

The musician just released a new pair of custom Crocs.

"This latest drop with Crocs is our best yet. I wanted to make a more tactical and chunky shoe, and they gave me all the tools to do just that. I think they came out really neat, and I hope everyone loves them as much as I do," Post Malone said in a news release, according to Newsweek.

If this looks like the perfect gift for the ‘OK, Boomer’ on your Christmas List, you may have to travel a bit to grab a pair.

The custom Crocs are on sale in just seven stores – but three of them are in Florida.

They went on sale Tuesday morning in Orlando, Miami and Miami Beach.

