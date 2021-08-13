Feeling lucky? 'The Price is Right Live' is returning to Lakeland

"The Price is Right Live" has given away more than $12 million in cash and prizes over the past 10 years.

LAKELAND, Fla. — The longest-running game show in TV history is coming back to Lakeland next year.

"The Price is Right Live," hosted at the RP Funding Center, will hit the stage and invite contestants to "come on down" at 7:30 p.m. on March 31, 2022.

Attendees will be given the chance to try their luck in popular games, such as Plinko, Cliffhangers and The Big Wheel. If played right, contestants can win cash, appliances, vacations and maybe even a brand new car.

For more than 10 years, "The Price is Right Live" has given away more than $12 million in cash and prizes to lucky guests, according to a news release.

Tickets for the Lakeland show go on sale at 9 a.m. on Aug. 23.

Prices range from $34.50 to $65, and they will be available to buy online. You can also call the RP Funding Center Box Office at 888-397-0100.

A face mask policy is in place by the RP Funding Center for the audience members.