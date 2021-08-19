Inaugural 'Pride on the River' coming to Tampa this fall

From a boat parade to fireworks, the event appears to have it all.

TAMPA, Fla. — The boat parades in Tampa just keep coming, and this time the city is holding the staple celebration in honor of Pride.

"Pride on the River," an inaugural end-of-summer celebration, will set sail down the Hillsborough River on Sept. 18. Along with the boat parade, Tampa Pride will also host a series of family-friendly events and entertainment.

Things will get underway with Brianna Summers hosting a drag brunch from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Anchor & Brine. Next up, will be the "Diversity Boat Parade" at 3 p.m. where those in attendance can expect "a boat ride filled with love, pride and fun."

You can even enter to take part in the parade, but it will cost you anywhere between $90-$150. You'll also need to register by filling out the Tampa Pride 2021 Pride on the River Boat Parade Application.

Acceptable boats for entry include motorboats, sailboats and personal watercraft, according to the event website.

After soaking in the parade, Tampa Pride will host the Riverside Festival at the Pier from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Armature Works with fireworks to follow. The rain or shine event is free to the public but does have a limited number of VIP tickets ranging from $30-$50.

A VIP ticket gets you access to a dedicated bar, one free drink, a private area, swag and front row firework seating, according to the event's website.

"Come enjoy the festivities and end the night with a beautiful fireworks show," Tampa Pride wrote.