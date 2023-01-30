A California lawsuit claims Lisa Marie Presley's updated will in 2016, placing her two kids as sole trustees of her estate, is invalid.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. — A lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Thursday claims Priscilla Presley, the mother of Lisa Marie Presley, is suing the late singer and philanthropist's estate to replace Lisa Marie's kids on her will with Priscilla.

The lawsuit said Lisa Marie's will, amended in 2016 to replace her mother on the will with her kids as co-beneficiaries, is invalid, with inconsistent dates and a signature that does not match Lisa Marie's.

The previous version of the will, created in 1993 and updated in 2010, lists Priscilla and her former business manager, Barry Siegel, as beneficiaries.

In the lawsuit, Priscilla also claims the 2016 amended will was never given to Priscilla when Lisa Marie was still alive, a requirement given in the 1993 and 2010 versions.

Lisa Marie Presley was 54 when she died January 12, after being hospitalized for a medical emergency.

Lisa Marie was buried next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020. Other members of the Presley family, including Elvis, are also buried at Graceland.

The L.A. County Coroner confirmed to ABC News that Presley did undergo an examination Jan. 14, 2023, by the Medical Examiner. The coroner said her cause of death is being deferred pending the results of toxicology.