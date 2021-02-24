Prosecutors drop drunken driving charge against Bruce Springsteen

The judge fined Springsteen $500 plus $40 in court costs after he admitted to consuming alcohol in a closed area.

The government dropped drunken driving and reckless driving charges against Bruce Springsteen on Wednesday stemming from an incident in November, admitting that the rocker’s blood-alcohol level was so low that it didn’t warrant the charges.

Springsteen pleaded guilty to a third charge, consuming alcohol in a closed area. The judge fined the musician $500 plus $40 in court costs.

“Mr. Springsteen is pleased with the outcome of today’s court appearance,” Springsteen's reps said in a statement according to Variety. "We want to thank the Court and will have no further comment at this time.”

Springsteen was arrested Nov. 14 in a part of the Gateway National Recreation Area on the New Jersey coast, a spokesperson for the National Park Service confirmed.

The park is on a narrow, beach-ringed peninsula, with views across a bay to New York City. It is about 15 miles north of Asbury Park, where Springsteen got his start as a musician and bandleader and which was later made famous with his debut album, “Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J.”

Springsteen lives in Colts Neck, about 12 miles from the site of the arrest.