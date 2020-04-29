Rapper-turned home renovator Vanilla Ice surprises special needs teacher

Robert Van Winkle, aka Vanilla Ice, spent Wednesday fixing up the home of a special needs teacher in Port St. Lucie.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Rapper Vanilla Ice spent Wednesday revamping the home of a special needs teacher in Port St. Lucie.

"They don't pay teachers a lot of money to fix up houses and houses are kind of pricey you know when they've gone to waste like this one," the rapper told CBS 12 News. He, too, lives in South Florida.

Lana Watson told CBS 12 that mold and rot has plagued her home the past 10 years.

"I had really been concerned because the damage was so bad," Watson said.

Watson said she asked Robert Van Winkle, aka Vanilla Ice, if he could recommend a contractor, but he decided to do it himself -- for free.

"I was speechless. I had ugly cry face. I was like,'Oh my God.' Just blown away," Watson said.

"It's nice to help out with someone who helps out. And I tell you, Miss Watson does a lot for the children. Special needs for 18 years," Van Winkle told CBS 12.

It will take about a week for work to be completed.

