Reports: 'Cheers' at Boston's Faneuil Hall Marketplace to close permanently

BOSTON — It's been an homage to an iconic TV show's set for nearly two decades, but unfortunately due to the ongoing impacts of coronavirus, the Cheers bar and restaurant in Faneuil Hall will permanently shutter its doors Aug. 30.
WBZ-TV first reported the news Tuesday afternoon, saying the bar's owner said the closure was due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a "lack of assistance from the marketplace's landlord."
The Faneuil Hall bar and restaurant is a replica of the setting from the '80s television show "Cheers." It opened back in 2001, according to Fox 6.
The news outlet says this location became a popular spot for tourists and fans of the show visiting Boston. It has a number of items from the show on display and sells some "Cheers" merchandise.
However, while the Faneuil Hall location is closing, the "original" Cheers lives on. The Bull & Finch Pub on Beacon Street, which inspired the iconic series and is now known as Cheers Beacon Hill, will remain open.
So, there is still a place where everyone can know your name.
