ORLANDO, Fla. — As of 8:30 a.m. on opening day, all boarding passes for Disney's new Star Wars ride were taken.

The highly-anticipated Rise of the Resistance attraction opened Thursday morning at Hollywood Studios. The multi-faceted, interactive ride puts guests right in the middle of an epic battle between Resistance fighters and the First Order.

The ride was closed for a few hours during media previews this week. It was also briefly evacuated early Thursday, according to WKMG. Some Twitter users said they got passes to come back and ride later in the day.

Fans lined up as early as 5 a.m. Thursday to get into the park and score a spot in the virtual boarding system, which gives you a boarding number and notifies you when it's your time to ride. Those who did not get into a boarding group on opening day will have to try their luck another day.

Disney handed out more than 100 boarding groups before closing the line around 8:30 a.m.

