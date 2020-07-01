TAMPA, Fla. — Singer Rod Stewart is coming to Tampa.
The "Forever Young" singer is slated to perform at Amalie Arena on Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m.
Stewart's special guest will be Cheap Trick.
Stewart turns 75 on Friday!
Tickets go on sale Friday – the same day Stewart turns 75!
Click here for more information.
