Rolling Stones set to play Raymond James Stadium Oct. 29

The band announced it was relaunching its “No Filter” tour this fall.
Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019 file photo, Mick Jagger, center, performs with his Rolling Stones bandmates, from left, Ron Wood, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards during their concert at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. The Stones announced Thursday, July 22, 2021, that they will relaunch their U.S. tour on Sept. 26 in St. Louis. Their revived tour will include some new dates in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and a show at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

TAMPA, Fla. — Time is finally on their side.

The Rolling Stones announced on Thursday the relaunch of their U.S. “No Filter” tour, which had been previously derailed by the pandemic.

And they're coming through Ray Jay on Oct. 29. 

“I’m so excited to get back on the stage again and want to thank everyone for their patience," frontman Mick Jagger said in a statement. "See you soon!”

Added Keith Richards: “We’re back on the road! See you there!”

The 2021 No Filter tour begins Sept. 26 in St. Louis, followed by rescheduled and new stops across the country. The newly scheduled dates will mark the rock n' roll legends' first time reuniting following last year's postponement. 

Tickets will go on sale on July 30 for the new shows. 

Good news for Stones fans in the Tampa Bay area: all previously purchased tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances. And if you still need to buy tickets you can get them here.

More information is available on www.rollingstones.com.

