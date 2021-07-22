Rolling Stones set to play Raymond James Stadium Oct. 29

The band announced it was relaunching its “No Filter” tour this fall.

TAMPA, Fla. — Time is finally on their side.

The Rolling Stones announced on Thursday the relaunch of their U.S. “No Filter” tour, which had been previously derailed by the pandemic.

And they're coming through Ray Jay on Oct. 29.

“I’m so excited to get back on the stage again and want to thank everyone for their patience," frontman Mick Jagger said in a statement. "See you soon!”

Added Keith Richards: “We’re back on the road! See you there!”

The 2021 No Filter tour begins Sept. 26 in St. Louis, followed by rescheduled and new stops across the country. The newly scheduled dates will mark the rock n' roll legends' first time reuniting following last year's postponement.

Tickets will go on sale on July 30 for the new shows.

Good news for Stones fans in the Tampa Bay area: all previously purchased tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances. And if you still need to buy tickets you can get them here.

More information is available on www.rollingstones.com.