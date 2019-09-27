TAMPA, Fla. — Ready to see Sam Smith, Lizzo, and Normani live in concert?

You won't have to blame it on anyone but yourself for missing the stars this year as they're set to perform at hit radio station 93.3's holiday concert event, "Jingle Ball."

Sam Smith, Lizzo, and Normani will headline the show, which will also include performers French Montana, Why Don't We, MAX and AJ Mitchell.

The star-studded concert is set for Amalie Arena on Dec. 1. Tickets will go on sale starting Oct. 11 at noon, the venue announced Friday.

Jingle Ball is part of the iHeartRadio national tour presented by Capital One and will also tour in Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Atlanta, and Miami/Fort Lauderdale.

Capital One cardholders will get "exclusive access" to tickets through Capital One's presale. The presale will begin Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. and will last through Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. while spots last.

VIP tickets will be available through FLZ's presale starting Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. through Oct. 11 at 10 a.m, or while tickets last. General admission tickets will go on sale Oct. 11 at noon and can be purchased on iHeart's website.

"93.3 FLZ Jingle Ball is the must-attend holiday concert of the season," said Tommy Chuck, Program Director for 93.3 FLZ. "We have another incredible lineup this year and look forward to an amazing night with a packed house at AMALIE Arena."

Jingle Ball 2019's concert will benefit the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, which will receive $1 from each ticket sold.

"Seacrest Studios provides an uplifting and entertaining environment where kids can host their own radio and TV shows, play games, interview celebrities and forget they are in the hospital for a while," said Meredith Seacrest, Executive Director & COO of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation. "We're incredibly grateful for our partnership with iHeartMedia, which has helped us create one-of-a-kind experiences and bring hundreds of artists to patients nationwide."

