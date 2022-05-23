Sarasota resident tests her knowledge on new episode of 'Jeopardy!'

Bonnie Kistler, who has been living in Sarasota for almost 20 years, says the game show has been a regular part of her daily life since the 80s.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Attention all "Jeopardy!" fans — you may recognize a new contestant in an upcoming episode.

A Tampa Bay area resident will be taking on the challenge in an episode of "Jeopardy!" Bonnie Kistler of Sarasota will be testing her knowledge on the popular game show airing at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24.

Kistler, who has been living in Sarasota for almost 20 years, says the show has been a regular part of her daily life since the 80s and has been an "armchair contestant forever."

But it wasn't until the pandemic hit that she actually took the online exam for the show.

"I finally took the online exam during the COVID lockdown," Kistler explained. "I was then invited to an in-person audition via Zoom."

After the audition process, Kistler got a call last August inviting her to appear on the show, but she passed on the opportunity.

"I assumed I'd forfeited my chance forever, but the lovely contestant crew called me again in October," Kistler said. But she rejected the offer again!

Believe it or not, the crew ended up calling her yet again in February, and the Sarasota resident said she was happy to get on the plane. And she finally was on the show.

"My only goal during the match was not to embarrass my family! I think I achieved that much, and along the way, I had a lot of fun and met a great bunch of people among the crew and my fellow contestants," Kistler said.