Sarasota swimwear designer competing on Season 23 of 'Big Brother'

Will Alyssa Lopez play it straight or bend the truth? There's only one way to find out.

SARASOTA, Fla. — If you're planning on tuning in to Season 23 of "Big Brother" you might see a familiar face from the Tampa Bay area.

The hit summer-time show announced among its cast of 16 hopefuls vying for the $500,000 grand prize will be a swimwear designer from Sarasota.

Alyssa Lopez, 24, is gearing up for a high-stakes summer of big risks and rewards once she steps foot inside the "BB Beach Club."

As always, this year's contestants should be ready to "expect the unexpected." Especially when Big Brother is teasing that one wrong gamble could cost them the game-- and the show isn't wasting any time putting that theory to the test.

On premiere night, houseguests will be presented with a "double-or-nothing offer that may be too good to refuse," according to CBS.

For those who need a refresher on how the game is played, the group of 16 strangers will be living in a house equipped with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones ready to capture their every move 24/7.

Each week someone will be crowned the Head of Household and holds the power to place two other players on the block for elimination. A house-wide vote will follow and one person will walk out the Big Brother doors each week and back into reality.

You can catch the live 90-minute premiere beginning at 8 p.m. on July 7 only on CBS.