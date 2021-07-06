Scarlett Johansson is pregnant, expecting child with husband Colin Jost, reports say

The new arrival will make the "Black Widow" actress a mom of two.

The "Black Widow" actress is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Colin Jost, according to reports.

“Scarlett is actually due soon, I know she and Colin are thrilled," a source told Page Six.

Pregnancy rumors starting swirling back in June, when Johansson, 36, missed several press events promoting the new "Black Widow" movie, which she is set to star in.

ScarJo hasn't said anything about the news herself, and neither has her "Saturday Night Live" star husband. The couple is known for keeping a low profile, especially when it comes to their relationship.

Jost, 39, and Johansson quietly got married in October 2020 after a year of being engaged.

The new arrival will be Johansson's second child. She has a six-year-old daughter named Rose with ex-husband journalist Romain Dauriac.