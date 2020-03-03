ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay fans of Schitt’s Creek rejoice! There’s a farewell tour coming to the area this spring.

The Mahaffey Theater made the announcement Monday on Twitter.

If you're feeling a little bit Alexis, the live show is at 7 p.m. May 24. Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 6, starting at 10 a.m.

Other stops in Florida include the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood and Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando.

Members of the cast will be there to talk about the series including co-creators Daniel and Eugene Levy, actors Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy, Chris Elliot and Emily Hampshire.

The comedy series is currently in its sixth and final season.

For ticket information, head to the Mahaffey Theater's website.

