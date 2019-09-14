DADE CITY, Fla — If you’re in Dade City and you hear people screaming, don’t be too alarmed.

Scream-A-Geddon, the Halloween attraction, is back for its fifth year. The seasonal experience includes six interactive haunted houses, games and rides meant to terrify and entertain guests.

“I think cause at the end of the day, you go through the house, you’re screaming, you're running around. But when you get out of it, you’re generally laughing and having a good time," said Winston McDaniel, the marketing director for the park. "And it’s just celebrating Halloween in the best way possible which is getting a little spooked getting a little stress off.

"Laughing about it when you’re at the end of it. Talking about it with your friends when you are done with it."

New this year is Bonzo’s Beer Garden. The new feature is located in the center of it all, offering guests the chance to sip on local craft beer before heading into one of the haunted houses.

The park is full of experiences, each unique, but also each terrifying in its own way.

"It just has all the little things that horror movies do. Tight spaces, dark corridors, scary people jumping out at you,” McDaniel said. “And then at the very end, you see something that you’re not really sure what you’re looking at.

"Which is very good in a horror setting."

